A Seattle judge has dismissed the Seattle Space Needle’s trademark infringement lawsuit against Local Coffee Spot, a Seattle-based coffee chain, after the parties agreed to settle.

“My client is happy with the resolution so that it can move on and continue providing Seattleites with great coffee and service,” wrote John Bender, attorney for Local Coffee Spot, in an emailed statement. His client did not admit any liability or fault.

The Space Needle’s owner, a private company, claimed that the coffee shop logo copied the building’s trademarked design. The company filed a lawsuit in May in U.S. District Court in Seattle. The logo for Local Coffee Spot, which has four locations in the Seattle area, featured a mug of hot coffee topped by whipped cream bearing a striking resemblance to the iconic tower’s own logo.

A representative from the Space Needle’s marketing and operations departments said at the time that the lawsuit was highly unusual and the company had never needed to use their trademark attorney for litigation.

“We’re satisfied with the resolution,” wrote Maren McKay, a spokesperson for the Space Needle, in a text message to The Seattle Times.

Neither party disclosed the settlement’s terms.