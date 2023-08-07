NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO), up $4.50 to $22.52.

Campbell Soup is buying the maker of Rao’s pasta sauces in a deal worth about $2.7 billion.

Veritiv Corp. (VRTV), up $28.09 to $169.30.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is buying the distributor of packaging and printing supplies.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS), up 71 cents to $11.30.

The generic drugmaker reported strong second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN), up 88 cents to $12.53.

The maker of animal health products beat analysts’ second-quarter profit forecasts.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE), down $18.78 to $17.32.

The biopharmaceutical company received a disappointing regulatory update for a potential depressive disorder drug.

Gogo Inc. (GOGO), down $2.52 to $12.86.

The in-flight internet provider trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN), down $3.34 to $53.12.

The meatpacker reported weak fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT), up $6.90 to $80.64.

The pet food maker beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings forecasts.