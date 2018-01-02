Southwest employees will get a $1,000 bonus and the airline plans another $5 million in charitable donations. It also ordered more Boeing jets.
Southwest Airlines said Tuesday that following the recent passage of the federal corporate tax cut legislation, all full-time and part-time workers employed with Southwest on Dec. 31, 2017, will receive a $1,000 cash bonus on Jan. 8. The airline will also donate an incremental $5 million to charitable causes.
Southwest also said it has ordered an additional 40 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets for delivery in 2019 and 2020. At the same time, it has pushed out delivery of 23 of the smaller model 737 MAX 7 jets. Those were supposed to start delivery in 2019 but that’s now deferred until 2023.
