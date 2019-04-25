Southwest Airlines saw its best revenue growth in 18 months during the first quarter of 2019 despite the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets, severe weather and a debacle with its mechanics union that led to the cancellation of thousands of flights, according to the company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday.

The airline reported that operating revenue grew 4.1 percent year over year for a record $5.1 billion in the first quarter. Additionally, losses from the cancellation of around 10,000 flights due to the ground of the 737 MAX 8 held at $150 million.

CEO Gary Kelly attributed the strong first quarter results to the low-cost airline’s resiliency.

“I am especially proud of our nearly 60,000 Employees for the commendable job under operationally difficult circumstances,” Kelly said in a statement.

Southwest has 34 MAX jets — more than any other carrier — and has run up extra costs and lost revenue since they were grounded last month after two deadly crashes. It is not clear when the planes will fly again. “We are not happy with this situation. Who would be?” Kelly told reporters Thursday after the release of quarterly results. Advertising The Max currently accounts for less than 5% of Southwest flights, but that would roughly double if, as planned, it takes delivery of 41 more of them later this year. Southwest is surveying customers and consulting outside experts as it crafts a marketing plan to make customers feel comfortable getting on the jets. Executives said it was too early to give details about their thinking, but the approach seems as well mapped as a 737 flight plan. “It’s a great airplane, Boeing is a great company, we’re looking forward to obviously working with the (Federal Aviation Administration) to get it ungrounded,” Kelly said. Boeing leaders said this week that they are close to finishing work on updates to the anti-stall software that has been implicated in accidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people. Preliminary reports from investigators indicate that in each case the software was activated by faulty data from a sensor and pushed the plane’s nose down, and pilots were unable to counteract the force of the plane. Advertising Boeing is making the anti-stall automation less powerful, and it is designing a training course to explain the system to pilots. Airline executives discounted reports about a Southwest delegation’s trip to Europe, where they looked at the new Airbus A220, which is only slightly smaller than the Boeing 737. Chief Operating Officer Mike Van de Ven said there was nothing unusual about the visit. “We’re just always out there trying to discuss and evaluate economics and opportunities in airplanes,” he said. “It’s kind of like going to the new-car show — you just like all the different products that you see out there.” Kelly said the trip was planned a long time ago, and Southwest was not trying to send a message to Boeing. “We have no plan to do anything other than grow our fleet with the MAX,” the CEO said.

The company underscored that it is working to minimize the impact the 737 MAX grounding has on its flight schedule while proactively removing all flights on the aircraft through August 5. The Federal Aviation Administration’s timeline for reauthorizing the 737 MAX 8 is still uncertain.

Information from The Associated Press is included in this report.

Visit The Dallas Morning News at www.dallasnews.com