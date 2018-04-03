DALLAS (AP) — If Warren Buffett is interested in buying Southwest Airlines, he’s not telling the airline’s CEO directly.
Southwest Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly said Tuesday that he hasn’t talked to Buffett since the Berkshire Hathaway CEO sparked speculation with a comment that he wouldn’t rule out owning an entire airline.
Berkshire Hathaway already owns 8.1 percent of Southwest, making it the Dallas airline’s second-biggest shareholder behind Primecap Management Co. Berkshire Hathaway also holds major stakes in American, Delta and United airlines.
Some analysts and columnists argue that Southwest could be the financier’s most logical target because of its low-cost business model, investment-grade credit rating, and potential for growth. It wouldn’t be cheap, however — Southwest’s market value is around $33 billion.
Berkshire Hathaway isn’t commenting immediately.