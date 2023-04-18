(Bloomberg) — Southwest Airlines Co. halted flights nationwide for a stretch of Tuesday morning as the carrier said it was dealing with “intermittent technology issues.”

The company disclosed the unspecified problem Tuesday after passenger complaints on Twitter. Southwest also said there were issues with its website and mobile app.

The US Federal Aviation Administration subsequently said the carrier had requested a pause in departures, then followed up to say it had been lifted.

This morning @SouthwestAir experienced a technical issue with one of their internal systems.



At the airline’s request, the FAA paused Southwest’s departures as they resolved the issue.



The pause has been lifted and their service has resumed. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) April 18, 2023

Shares of Southwest fell as much as 3.6% in New York.

