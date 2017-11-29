Share story

By
The Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s central bank has raised its key policy rate from a record low.

The Bank of Korea said Thursday its policymakers decided to increase the key rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 1.50 percent at its November meeting.

It was the bank’s first rate hike since June 2011. Borrowing rates have steadily fallen during the past five years, reaching a record low of 1.25 percent in June 2016.

Thursday’s rate hike was widely expected after third-quarter economic growth beat expectations.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Asia’s fourth-largest economy is expected to post its fastest growth in three years this year as its exports have been surprisingly strong thanks to robust global demand for memory chips.

The Associated Press