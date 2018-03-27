SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Unions at South Korea’s two-largest automakers, Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, say plans to revise a free trade deal with the United States involve concessions that will prevent local automakers from entering the fast-growing U.S. pick-up truck market.

Hyundai’s labor union said Tuesday that South Korea’s government gave in to U.S. President Donald Trump at a time when the American market represents big opportunities. Kia’s labor union said it shares that view.

Hyundai said in a statement that it hoped the two governments would work together to defuse trade tensions.

South Korea and the U.S. agreed to push back the earlier agreed-to elimination of import tariffs on pick-up trucks by 20 years to 2041.

Hyundai has not yet begun commercial manufacturing of pick-ups but plans to in the future.