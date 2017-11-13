SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Many South Dakota farmers have wrapped up the fall harvest following a mostly dry week.

While temperatures were below average, the weekly crop report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture says minimal precipitation allowed South Dakota farmers to make continued progress in the corn, sunflower and sorghum harvests.

The corn harvest was 82 percent completed, behind 90 percent for both last year’s pace and the five-year average.

Sorghum was 83 percent harvested, behind 98 percent last year and an average of 92 percent. Sunflowers were 81 percent harvested, which is equal to the average but behind last year’s 92 percent.

More than half of winter wheat is in poor or very poor condition. More than half of South Dakota’s pasture and rangeland was rated in poor or very poor condition.