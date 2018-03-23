COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Unemployment in South Carolina edged up last month even as the state added more than 9,000 new jobs.

The Department of Employment and Workforce said in a news release Friday that the jobless rate in February was 4.4 percent. That’s up from the 4.3 percent rate in January.

The national unemployment rate last month was 4.1 percent.

The number of people working in South Carolina was more than 2.2 million.

The professional and business sector added more than 2,700 jobs last month. The trade, transportation, and utilities segment added 2,200 jobs. Only the information sector loss jobs in February, with 100 fewer jobs.

Fairfield County continues to lead the state’s jobless rate, at 9.5 percent. Charleston County had the lowest unemployment rate at 3.7 percent.