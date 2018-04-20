COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s unemployment rate was unchanged last month.

The Department of Employment and Workforce said in a news release Friday that March’s unemployment rate was 4.4 percent.

The agency said 2,000 more people found jobs last month. The state’s labor force increased by about 2,700 people. The total number of people working was 2,225,000.

The leisure and hospitality sector added more than 3,000 jobs in March. The professional and business services added 1,500 jobs.

The manufacturing sector lost about 2,300 jobs. Construction jobs also dropped by 1,100.

Fairfield County continued to have the highest unemployment rate in South Carolina at 8 percent, after the abandonment of construction on two nuclear reactors.

Charleston County had the lowest rate at 3 percent.