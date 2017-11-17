COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s jobless rate was unchanged last month.

The Department of Employment and Workforce said in a news release Friday the unemployment rate in the state was 3.9 percent, unchanged from September.

The national unemployment rate dropped to 4.1 percent in October compared with 4.2 percent in September.

The agency said the leisure and hospitality segment added more than 4,500 jobs in October. Professional and business services added more than 3,500 jobs.

The manufacturing segment lost about 2,200 jobs in October. Trade, transportation and utilities lost 800 jobs.

Fairfield County had the highest rate at 9.4 percent. South Carolina Electric and Gas Co. and the state-owned utility Santee Cooper abandoned construction of two nuclear reactors in Fairfield County earlier this year.

Charleston County had the lowest rate at 3.1 percent.