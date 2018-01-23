COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s jobless rate inched up slightly last month, even as the state reached record employment.

The Department of Employment and Workforce said in a news release Tuesday that the unemployment rate in December was 4.1 percent. That’s up from 4 percent in November.

The 4.1 percent matched the national unemployment rate.

The state reported the number of people working in South Carolina in December reached more than 2.2 million. The number of unemployed people increased to just over 96,000.

The state’s leisure and hospitality sector added more than 5,800 jobs in December. The trade, transportation and utility sector dropped by about 3,400 jobs last month.

Fairfield County continued to have the highest unemployment rate at 9.5 percent. Charleston County had the lowest unemployment rate at 3.3 percent.