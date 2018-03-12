COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s jobless rate inched up slightly in January, even as the state’s employment continued to rise.
The Department of Employment and Workforce said in a news release Monday that the unemployment rate last month was 4.3 percent. That’s up from a revised 4.2 percent in December.
Nationally, unemployment was unchanged at 4.1.
The state reported that the number of people working in South Carolina in January was again above 2.2 million. The number of unemployed people was up more than 2,000, to over 100,000.
Most Read Business Stories
- Cutting the cord: Streaming instead of cable TV means complicated choices, and some trade-offs
- Costco says extra profit from tax cuts will be shared with employees
- Northgate Mall plans huge overhaul with housing, offices as North Seattle transforms
- Humans of Amazon: Meet some of the people behind Seattle’s tech juggernaut
- A cord-cutter’s checklist
Manufacturing jobs were up by more than 3,100 in January.
Fairfield County continued to have the highest unemployment rate at 10.1 percent. Charleston County had the lowest unemployment rate at 4.0 percent.