COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina wants the Carolina Panthers to move their practice facility into their state’s suburbs.

But there’s at least one big hurdle — football players don’t practice enough hours to be considered full-time employees in the state, so South Carolina can’t offer the Panthers tax breaks and other incentives.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and legislative leaders said Wednesday they’ll push to exempt football players from the rule.

Earlier in the day, McMaster and legislative leaders met with Panthers owner David Tepper.

Tepper says a new indoor practice facility is a priority. The team had to move several late-season practices to a ballroom because of rain.

Any new practice facility would be about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.