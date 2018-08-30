KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Leaders of seven South Asian and Southeast Asian nations are meeting in Nepal to discuss regional trade, economic cooperation, security and peace.
The two-day summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation began Thursday in Kathmandu, Nepal’s capital. It groups Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand.
The leaders are to discuss greater economic cooperation and sign an agreement for regional electricity connectivity that will open up energy trade among their countries.
They are also expected to discuss crime, drug and human trafficking, and terrorism in the region.
