JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has ramped up an anti-corruption drive, authorizing an investigation of alleged wrongdoing in the national water department’s dealings with German software firm SAP.
Ramaphosa’s office said Thursday that new inquiries will look into public and private sector involvement in the awarding of tenders and contracts.
It says the water and sanitation department will be investigated for “alleged serious maladministration and unlawful expenditure of public money” for IT services from SAP.
The presidency says investigators will also probe “any improper or unlawful conduct” by SAP. The investigation will focus on the period from January 2015 to now.
Most Read Business Stories
- No NFL team will sign Colin Kaepernick, but he's the new face of its official uniform supplier
- Jeff Bezos donates $10 million to veteran-focused super PAC in first political venture
- Who’s reinventing health benefits? One of the most hated companies in the U.S.
- Amazon's Jeff Bezos donates $10 million to veteran-focused super PAC in first major political venture
- Amazon orders 20,000 vans for new delivery program
Separately, a commission is probing allegations of widespread corruption under the government of former President Jacob Zuma.
Ramaphosa became president after Zuma resigned in February amid growing national outrage.