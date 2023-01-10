NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., up 45 cents to $2.07.

The home goods retailer said it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million in costs across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs.

Coinbase Global Inc., up $4.96 to $43.23.

The cryptocurrency trading platform is cutting approximately 20% of its workforce in a second round of layoffs in less than a year.

Microsoft Corp., up $1.73 to $228.85.

The technology company is reportedly considering a $10 billion investment in chatbot creator OpenAI.

Sotera Health Co., up $8.61 to $17.25.

The lab testing services company announced a $408 million settlement over allegations of pollution at an industrial plant in Illinois.

Oak Street Health Inc., up $6.20 to $28.77.

CVS is reportedly considering buying the operator of primary care centers

Inari Medical Inc., up $3.56 to $67.56.

The medical device company gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Urban Outfitters Inc., up $2.20 to $27.66.

The clothing and accessories retailer gave investors an encouraging holiday sales report.

Broadcom Inc., down $1.96 to $574.93.

Apple will reportedly replace a component made by the chipmaker with one developed in-house.