TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana disc plant has told the state it’s laying off 375 workers there beginning in March.
Sony DADC US Inc. notified the Indiana Department of Workforce Development on Wednesday it will outsource the music and video disc manufacturing currently performed at its Terre Haute plant.
The Terre Haute Tribune-Star reports the first layoffs are to start on March 23 and continue through August.
Sony says the layoffs will be permanent.
___
Information from: Tribune-Star, http://www.tribstar.com