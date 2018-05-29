OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Sonic Drive-In is joining fast-food industry trends allowing customers to get what they want even faster thanks to smartphones.

The Oklahoman reports the Oklahoma City-based chain has been testing an app that allows consumers to order food and drinks and pick a location and pickup time before they arrive. The app has been tested Lafayette, Louisiana, and will be available in Oklahoma City by the end of May.

Sonic hopes to have the service available nationally by the end of 2018.

McDonald’s rolled out a similar app aimed at saving precious seconds and cutting down on pileups in drive-thru lines.

Chief Brand Officer Jose Duenas said the app will make Sonic more personalized and competitive. Duenas said Sonic studied Starbucks, Panera and Domino’s because they use similar technology.

___

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com