PARIS (AP) — The son of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn predicts that people will be surprised when his father, detained since Nov. 19 for allegedly falsifying financial reports, recounts his version of events to a Tokyo court on Tuesday.
Anthony Ghosn, 24, has told France’s Journal du Dimanche that his father — who will remain detained until at least Jan. 11 — will get 10 minutes to talk.
The son said in the interview published Sunday that his father has lost about 10 kilograms eating three bowls of rice daily. Countering press portrayals, he insisted his Brazilian-born French father is “not obsessed by money.”
Ghosn is charged with underreporting his pay by about 5 billion yen ($44 million) in 2011-2015, and faces a breach of trust allegation.
He remains head of France’s Renault car company.