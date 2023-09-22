Amazon Prime customers will soon have to sit through some advertisements during their binge-watching — or pay an extra $2.99 to skip them.

Amazon announced Friday it would begin playing advertisements on its Prime Video TV shows and movies starting early next year. Though the price of a Prime membership won’t go up, Amazon said U.S. customers could pay an extra $2.99 per month for an ad-free option. A Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

The changes make Amazon the latest streaming service to reverse course on advertisements. Amazon, like most streaming services, had been adamant that it didn’t want advertising to interrupt its shows and movies. But it held on to that adage longer than others: Netflix and Disney+ began changing their tune last year.

Now, a standard Netflix subscription costs $6.99 per month with ads or $15.49 per month without. Similarly, a Disney+ Basic subscription costs $7.99 per month with ads while a Disney+ Premium subscription (no ads) costs $10.99 per month. Disney+ is upping its rates next month to $13.99 per month for the premium subscription.

Prime customers who opt for an ad-free watching experience will pay $17.98 per month for a subscription.

Amazon said Friday it hopes the ads will allow it to “continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.”

Advertising

It will introduce advertisements in Prime Video first in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom and Germany. Later next year, it will roll out ads in France, Italy, Spain, Mexico and Australia.

Amazon will email Prime members “several weeks” before the ads begin with information on how to sign up for the ad-free option, the company said Friday.

Meanwhile, Amazon is facing allegations from the Federal Trade Commission that it has enrolled customers in its Prime membership program without consent. In a June complaint, the FTC alleged Amazon had used deceptive practices to dupe customers into signing up, tricked consumers into automatically renewing Prime subscriptions and complicated the cancellation process to dissuade consumers from ending their membership.

On Wednesday, the FTC added three Amazon executives to the complaint — senior Vice Presidents Neil Lindsay and Russell Grandinetti, along with Vice President Jamil Ghani. The regulator said they helped orchestrate the plan and ignored pleas by employees to stop using those techniques.

Amazon disputes the FTC’s claims and said it makes it “clear and simple for customers to both sign up for or cancel their Prime membership.”

The regulatory agency is expected to sue Amazon for antitrust violations next week — marking the FTC’s fourth action against the company this year — according to reports from Bloomberg and Politico.

The sweeping antitrust complaint is expected to focus on Amazon’s pricing policies, Prime and allegations the company illegally ties merchant access to its marketplace to use of its logistics service, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.