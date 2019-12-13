“Someone’s being weird upstairs.”

Eight-year-old Mississippi girl speaking to her father, after the Ring camera in her room was hacked by an unknown person who watched and harassed her.

“We should all be getting an early Christmas present this year.”

NASA commercial-spaceflight executive, on plan to launch Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule on its first test flight to the International Space Station on Dec. 20.

“We’re at a tipping point with Sea-Tac. We can’t just keep growing.”

Steve Edmiston, an activist who opposes expansion of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, about the city of Burien’s legal win against the Federal Aviation Administration.

“It puts a floor under the deterioration in the relationship.”

Craig Allen, president of the U.S.-China Business Council, on reports that a partial trade deal between the countries was imminent.

“The toughest case for electric flight … would probably be a seaplane in saltwater.”

Aviation consultant Robert Mann, on the Harbour Air seaplane that flew for five minutes powered by an electric motor from Redmond-based MagniX.