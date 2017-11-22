PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — The owners of Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket have announced a plan to continue offering some medical services after they shut down.
WJAR-TV reports that Care New England says family care and primary care offices will remain open long-term.
The closure of the hospital also means that Brown University medical residents will now do hospital-based training in Warwick, but Rhode Island Public Radio reports that they will still do practice-based training in Pawtucket.
Care New England took over the struggling hospital in 2013. The Providence-based nonprofit health system had been working to sell the hospital to Prime HealthCare, which owns a hospital in Woonsocket, but negotiations fell apart.
Plans to close the hospital were announced last month but still require state approval.