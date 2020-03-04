More Seattle-area technology companies, including Redfin and Textio, began instructing employees to work from home in an attempt to protect them and the community from the novel coronavirus and slow its spread.

“As a tech company, we have an enormous privilege to be able to reasonably do our work remotely,” Jensen Harris, co-founder of Textio, a Seattle-based company that uses machine learning to analyze and improve writing, said in a social media post late Monday. “We are not firefighters, first responders, or people making sure the community can get groceries and supplies. We sit at computers and type and talk. We can do this from anywhere.”

As of tomorrow, Textio is taking proactive steps to help protect our Seattle community and employees from the spread of the novel coronavirus. We are encouraging work from home as default and stopping travel, and we hope that other tech companies follow suit. Here’s why: — Jensen Harris (@jensenharris) March 3, 2020

Textio encouraged its about 150 employees to work from home by default and stop travel beginning Tuesday, and Harris called for other tech companies to follow suit. “Seattle tech community: let’s encourage working at home. If all tech workers felt that it was safe to skip the office, we’d have a healthier Seattle—physically and mentally,” Harris wrote.

It was unclear Wednesday morning whether the region’s two largest tech employers, Amazon and Microsoft, were taking similar steps.

Amazon, which confirmed Tuesday evening an employee in Seattle had been diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, did not immediately respond to questions about its current work-from-home policy. Earlier guidance indicated employees should discuss working from home with their manager and do so “where practical” through the end of the month.

A Microsoft representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Harris cited uncertainty about the extent of the disease spread and its mortality rate, but pointed to research suggesting that the novel coronavirus has been present in the community for more than six weeks.

“Even if many younger people are asymptomatic, simply carrying the virus puts others at risk,” Harris wrote.

Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman strongly encouraged Seattle employees to work from home beginning Wednesday and employees in other offices of the online real estate brokerage to do so beginning Thursday.

“We do not have a Seattle employee with a confirmed case of coronavirus or even any Seattle employees with known coronavirus contact, but the reality is that an office our size has long had at least one person out sick every day, including over the past few days; this country doesn’t have the capacity to test each of those people, and the company has no interest in making our own judgments about what’s a cold, a flu, or the coronavirus,” Kelman wrote in an email to employees late Tuesday.

Kelman said Redfin’s offices would be opened on an “as-needed basis” in recognition that not everyone can work from home, or may need to pick up supplies or equipment. “What we want to avoid is having hundreds of people share meals, bathrooms and conference rooms,” he wrote.

Kelman emphasized the uncertainty of the situation, and encouraged his company to “get good at working remotely” if they aren’t already.

“Since the disease is unpredictable, we don’t know when or under what circumstances we’ll ask everyone to work from the office again; it could be next week, next month, or longer,” Kelman wrote.

