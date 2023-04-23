Rozann and George Grunig started a new chapter in their lives five years ago, when they moved from Northern California to the Seattle area to be near their son and his family.

They helped their son open a deli, Zylberschtein’s, near Northgate. Rozann, now 67, went back to school so she could become the pastry chef at the restaurant. “I’ve worked since I was 15. I’m not sure how to stop,” she says.

George, who just turned 80, worked for 33 years as a cable car conductor in San Francisco. They met in 1974, when Rozann was a passenger on George’s cable car, and got married in 1978.

George is retired and has a generous pension from the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, or CalPERS. “It was the best plan for public employees in the country,” George says. “If New York transit workers got a raise, we got a raise. I was very lucky because the plan I’ve got now was canceled in 1977. I got in under the wire.”

Between George’s pension, his social security, Rozann’s salary and rent from a unit in the basement of their Edmonds home, the couple has an annual income of about $157,000. And they spend that much — maybe even more. That’s why the couple asked The Seattle Times to pair them with a financial planner to help them get a handle on their finances.

“We are a month-to-month kind of family,” Rozann says. “There should be some money left over. But there isn’t, and I haven’t quite figured that out yet.”

The Seattle Times partnered with the Financial Planning Association of Puget Sound to find a certified financial planner who can help the couple solve the mystery. Tammy Prouty with EP Wealth Advisors in Mount Vernon took the challenge.

As Prouty went over the couple’s finances, she found debts were sucking up a lot of income. “There is an IRS bill and some credit card debt as well. They have got a pretty big mortgage. There’s a home-equity loan as well.”

The home equity loan and the IRS bill stem from a project aimed at creating rental income that had unintended, expensive consequences.

“When they bought their house, they converted the downstairs into an ADU,” Prouty says. An ADU, or accessory dwelling unit, is a separate living space within an existing house.

“They withdrew $80,000 from a retirement account to do the ADU, and that put them in a much higher tax bracket, and they were hit with an unexpected $16,000 in taxes,” says Prouty. The Grunigs didn’t have the cash, so they had to take out an IRS loan.

Another knock-on effect: The withdrawal pushed Rozann into a higher income level when it comes to Medicare, and she paid more for her Part B premium for two years. Now her payments are back to normal, but she wants people to learn about what can happen when you tap into an IRA.

“We didn’t know that a one-time distribution could do this. Please warn your readers about this,” Rozann says.

Certainly. According to the IRS, when you withdraw money from an IRA, that money is taxed as ordinary income in the year you withdraw it. Withdrawals can push you into a higher marginal tax bracket. The exception is a Roth IRA because you pay tax upfront on those.

In addition to the $80,000 withdrawal, the Grunigs took out a $35,000 home equity loan to complete the lower floor unit. The interest rate is variable, and it has been going up. Prouty suggests that they get a fixed rate.

And speaking of rising interest rates, many credit card holders have been impacted, too, including the Grunigs. Total balances on credit cards in America jumped by $130 billion between 2021 and 2022, according to the Federal Reserve. As the Fed continues to raise rates, credit cards now charge nearly 21% in interest on average, which takes a bigger bite out of American household budgets.

The couple has roughly $20,000 in credit card debt. But the planner has a tip that will help shrink that debt. The Grunigs have been paying extra money toward their mortgage each year.

“They have a mortgage with a 3.25% interest rate. My advice is to pay extra on the high-rate credit cards instead,” Prouty says.

“That’s just common sense,” Rozann says.

Prouty also has suggestions for the Grunigs’ $420,000 investment portfolio. Rozann says she got a late start contributing to a retirement plan. She was 44 and a paralegal when she started contributing.

“I had a lot to make up for,” Rozann says. “Luckily, the adviser we had then suggested we buy Apple stock back in the 1990s. Without that, our portfolio would be much smaller.”

Rozann used to manage the portfolio herself. But now it’s managed for a fee by a global financial services firm. Prouty doesn’t approve of the portfolio’s allocation for a retirement-aged couple.

“It’s heavy on tech stock, and they got hit hard last year,” Prouty says. “The portfolio is 79% equities, 13% fixed income, 5% alternative and 3% cash.” For folks without a lot of time to make up for losses, Prouty says, 60% stocks and 40% bonds would be safer.

Rozann recently met with their adviser: “He talks about projections, and I often don’t know what he’s talking about.”

For the many investors who don’t understand broker-speak, Prouty recommends free websites such as Investopedia that can help with financial literacy. For Rozann and George, Prouty suggests a new adviser.

The underlying concern is that should George pass away, Rozann would only get half of his pension as his survivor. And Prouty’s projections show that Rozann would likely outlive her retirement funds.

“If they could get a positive cash flow now and save for that ‘what if’ scenario — that is what I would like to see,” Prouty says.

So back to the elephant in the room: Where does the money go? Using all the tools at her disposal, Prouty calculates that the Grunigs should have at least $30,000 left over each year. She couldn’t figure out where the money is going, but she suspects that Rozann and George’s generosity accounts for some of it.

“Rozann wanted to know how much she could give quarterly to her grandchildren,” Prouty says. The couple also lent money to their son to start the restaurant.

“We cringe when we see stuff like that,” Prouty says, explaining that she’s seen clients endanger their golden years by giving or lending money to family.

She believes funding retirement needs to come first — kind of like what they tell you on planes: Secure your oxygen mask before assisting your child.

Once George and Rozann have an emergency fund of $25,000, all debts paid off and a cash flow surplus, then, the planner says, Rozann can afford to be generous.

Until then? “Throw us under the bus,” Prouty says. “That’s what we tell clients. Tell them their financial adviser says no. That gives the parent an out.”

Going forward, Rozann vows to get back to budgeting. In the past, she used the budgeting app Quicken which charges fees, but Prouty recommends Mint, a free tool that tracks spending automatically.

Rozann says she’s motivated to see where every dollar is going. “This makeover is really helpful to look at everything and to say, ‘This is the best use of our funds.’ ”