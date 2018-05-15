Share story

TIVERTON, R.I. (AP) — A renewable energy company is proposing a 68-acre solar installation in Tiverton.

The Newport Daily News reports that Turning Point Energy’s proposal would generate more than 9 megawatts of power, enough electricity to power some 2,500 homes a year, and generate $1.7 million in annual taxes.

Salar Naini, director of business development for the company, made the presentation to the town council Monday as a first step before he presents it to the town’s Planning Board for review as a major land development project.

The council recently approved a Planning Board-recommended ordinance that sets guidelines for solar installations.

Councilwoman Christine Ryan was concerned about the trees that would have to be cut, but Naini says the area would be reforested at the end of the project’s 25- to 30-year lifetime.

