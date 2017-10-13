BusinessNation & World Social Security benefits to rise 2.0 percent in 2018, biggest increase since 2012 Originally published October 13, 2017 at 5:31 am Updated October 13, 2017 at 5:34 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Social Security benefits to rise 2.0 percent in 2018, biggest increase since 2012. The Associated Press Next StoryUS consumer prices up 0.5 percent in September, biggest rise in 8 months, led by energy surge Previous StoryUS retail sales jumped 1.6 pct. last month, most in 2 ½ years, as Americans replace hurricane-damaged property