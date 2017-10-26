LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Municipalities in Michigan will be prohibited from levying local taxes on food and beverages under a bill signed into law by Gov. Rick Snyder.
The Republican governor OK’d the measure Thursday after it recently won overwhelming legislative approval.
No local governments in Michigan are considering an excise tax on sugary and artificially sweetened beverages. But business groups and others that lobbied for the law pointed to soda taxes in Philadelphia and the Chicago area as reason enough to move quickly. Health advocates opposed the bill.
Cook County, Illinois, recently repealed its tax due to a backlash.
