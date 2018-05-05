JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — The Snow King ski resort in Jackson has seen its adjusted gross revenue increase 33 percent since the 2012-13 season.

But resort officials say higher maintenance costs and the debt service on prior investments keep any of its investors from seeing a return.

In comparison, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort’s adjusted gross income for the 2016-2017 season was 107 times greater than Snow King. Grand Targhee Resort’s adjusted gross income last season was 14 times more than Snow King’s.

The Jackson News & Guide obtained the financials on the ski resorts from the U.S. Forest Service via a Freedom of Information Act request.

Snow King has been lobbying for being allowed to develop more attractions, such as a zip line and observatory, at the ski hill to improve its financial viability.

