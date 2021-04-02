A Snohomish County tutor for Huntington Learning Centers, a chain offering after-school instruction in subjects like math, reading and SAT prep, has lobbed a wage theft suit against his employer.

Huntington paid tutors only for the time they were teaching, said plaintiff Adam Robinson. But the company, which operates nine learning centers in Washington state, requires tutors to spend time before and after lessons preparing course materials, transcribing notes from each tutoring session into a database, and cleaning up the classroom, Robinson alleges.

Huntington also fails to give tutors legally mandated breaks between blocks of instruction, the suit contends.

The suit, which is seeking class-action status, was filed Wednesday in King County Superior Court. The suit did not specify how much Robinson is seeking in lost wages.

Huntington, based in New Jersey, could not be reached for comment.

A group of Virginia tutors brought a similar case against Huntington in 2016, alleging unpaid or late wages, according to federal court records. That case was dropped.

Huntington manages some learning centers directly but franchises most of its more than 300 locations nationwide. The company was founded in 1977 and expanded rapidly, but its growth slowed after it emerged from involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2000.