Snap Inc. is getting hit hard in premarket trading after the social media company said its chief financial officer is leaving, the second to do so in the past year.
In a regulatory filing Tuesday, the company said Tim Stone is leaving to pursue other opportunities. He had joined the Santa Monica, California, company just eight months ago after two decades at Amazon.com.
A number of top executives have left the company in recent months and a redesign of the platform has been heavily criticized by users.
With less than an hour before Wednesday’s opening bell, shares of Snap are down almost 11 percent.
Most Read Business Stories
- Netflix raising prices for 58M US subscribers as costs rise
- Macy's will close its Northgate store next year, Redmond store in next few months
- Alaska Air to add thousands of jobs in 2019
- Most Googled tech questions state-by-state
- Seattle still has the most cranes in America, and construction isn't losing much steam