HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — A 24-year-old New Hampshire brewing company is seeking a buyer, saying the explosion of microbreweries has led to changing dynamics in the marketplace.
Smuttynose Brewing Company says it’s scheduled to be sold at a bank auction on March 9. It employs 68 people and generates more than $10 million in revenue annually.
The sale includes the Smuttynose brand, its facility on the historic Towle Farm in Hampton, and Hayseed Restaurant located next to the brewery on 13 acres.
Smuttynose says the brewery is capable of producing 75,000 barrels a year. However, in the last year it has been running at 50 percent capacity.
Most Read Stories
- WSU QB Tyler Hilinski, 21, dies from an apparent suicide
- Take it from me, WSU athlete's death is a reminder that help is available | Matt Calkins
- Sound familiar, Seattle? Apple shops for site to build a new campus, will also add 20,000 jobs
- Amazon names 20 finalists in search for HQ2
- Police investigate reported gang rape of teen in Ballard park
Owner Peter Egelston says the company’s financial models were based on 20 year of consistent growth. He said as turmoil in the marketplace stabilizes, Smuttynose can regain its footing with a major infusion of capital.