NEW YORK (AP) —

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Emerson Electric Co., up $1.52 to $79.77.

The maker of process control systems, valves and analytical instruments is reportedly considering a partial sale to Blackstone.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., up $3.30 to $82.15.

The frozen french fry maker’s fiscal first-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.

RPM International Inc., up $3 to $92.87.

The specialty chemicals company beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter financial forecasts.

Smart Global Holdings Inc., down $1.21 to $15.80.

The computer technology company gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Helen of Troy Ltd., up $3.53 to $106.11.

The maker of Oxo kitchen utensils and Hydro Flask mugs reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.

Phillps 66, up $2.25 to $92.61.

Energy stocks rose along with crude oil prices.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 27 cents to $30.51.

The copper miner slipped as prices for the base metal swayed between gains and losses.

Newmont Corp., down 63 cents to $43.90.

The gold miner fell along with prices for the precious metal.