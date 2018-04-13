Share story

By
The Associated Press

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia has signed a 5-year agreement with Russia’s state monopoly Gazprom for the supply of gas, praising cooperation with Moscow despite a crisis over Syria.

Foreign Minister Karl Erjavec hailed Friday’s five-year deal as important for Slovenia’s economy.

Official STA news agency quotes Erjavec as saying “Slovenia and Russia have a good cooperation despite the complexity of international relations.”

The deal envisages the import of some 600 million cubic meters of gas a year. The value of the deal has not been disclosed.

Most Read Business Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

European Union member Slovenia has maintained friendly relations with Moscow, citing historic and cultural ties.

It has refused to expel Russian diplomats after Britain blamed Moscow for the March 4 poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter. Russia denies any involvement.

The Associated Press