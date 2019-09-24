LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia-based carried Adria Airways on Tuesday suspended all flights except one for Frankfurt for two days due to shortage of funds.

The company halted its flights on Tuesday and Wednesday, saying it will only take the one flight to and back from its “most important hub” of Frankfurt.

Slovenian media reported thousands of people have been affected and forced to look for other transport solutions. The STA news agency described the Adria Airways flight grounding as “the biggest upset in Slovenian civil aviation in decades.”

Adria Airways has said the suspension is temporary.

“The company is at this point intensively searching solutions in cooperation with a potential investor,” it said in a statement late on Monday. “The goal of everyone involved is to make Adria Airways fly again.”

Formerly Slovenia’s national carrier, Adria Airways was sold in 2016 to German investment fund 4K Invest. The company has since sold all its planes and is using leased planes.

The decision to suspend flights came after repeated delays and cancellations by the cash-strapped carrier. Two of the company’s leased planes have been taken back because of unpaid debt.

“The company deeply regrets the situation and apologizes to all its passengers and partners,” Adria Airways said.