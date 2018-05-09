MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A former Vermont ski resort owner accused of massive fraud involving foreign investors’ money has agreed to surrender an airport hangar in Coventry.
Miami businessman Ariel Quiros reached a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in February in which he agreed to pay back more than $81 million and surrender Jay Peak and Burke Mountain ski resorts and other property.
The Caledonian Record reports that the SEC says in a recent amended filing that Quiros mistakenly listed a property twice, so he has agreed to substitute it with the airplane hangar.
Quiros and then-Jay Peak president William Stenger were accused of misusing more than $200 million raised from foreign investors through a visa program. Stenger has agreed to pay a $75,000 penalty.
___
Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com