Hotels near northwest Washington’s tulip fields are gearing up for the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival.

At Katy’s Inn in La Conner, owner John Durgin and his wife, Joan, are preparing for the April 1-30 festival with a series of inspections.

Contractors are checking on furnaces, fire extinguishers and guest stoves, while the Durgins are busy cleaning their four guest rooms, are landscaping and power washing the inn entrance, and are testing the fire alarms.

La Conner Country Inn is busy landscaping, finishing up renovations to the lobby and breakfast room, and ensuring it will be well-staffed before April, General Manager Katie Hayton said.

Any repairs needed in the hotel’s 28 rooms need to be done before April because there won’t be time for repairs during the busy tulip season, Hayton said.

La Conner Country Inn has more reservations booked this year compared with last year, Hayton said.

“La Conner and some of the other smaller communities rely on that tulip traffic to support a good part of their annual revenue,” she said.

Most of La Conner Country Inn’s visitors are coming from within 100 miles this year, Hayton said. In pre-pandemic years, the inn would see guests come from farther away.

Still, there are more guests from outside the region this year than last year, and there are a few guests from Canada, Hayton said.

She said the lifting of the statewide indoor mask mandate on March 12 could have something to do with higher bookings because out-of-state visitors are no longer reluctant to come to a state with a mask mandate.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors who live in the state outnumber out-of-state visitors at Katy’s Inn.

The Canadian visitors who spent time in Skagit Valley before the pandemic have yet to return in the same numbers as 2019, Durgin said.

He said that this year has brought slightly fewer bookings than this time last year.

Occupancy of Katy’s Inn was higher last March compared with this March as well.

“Last year is when people started wanting to escape,” Durgin said.