JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Six Flags and several New Jersey environmental groups have reached a settlement under which the theme park will cut down fewer trees to make way for a solar electricity farm.

The pact, which was revealed Wednesday, was reached last week.

It calls for Six Flags to cut down 40 acres of trees at its theme park in Jackson Township, down from more than 90 acres under the original plan.

The pact calls for some of the solar panels to be built over parking lots at the complex.

The remaining 52 acres will be added to a 213-acre tract of land that will be preserved.

Six Flags did not immediately respond to requests for comment.