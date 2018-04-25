Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $289.4 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The satellite radio company posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Most Read Business Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Sirius XM shares have risen 17 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 22 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIRI

The Associated Press