NEW YORK (AP) — Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $289.4 million.
The New York-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.
The satellite radio company posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.
Sirius XM shares have risen 17 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 22 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIRI