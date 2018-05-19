SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A family-owned business in South Dakota is closing after more than 40 years of making life more musical for local residents.

Sioux Falls Music will close June 23, the Argus Leader reported .

“People are not playing guitars recreationally anymore like they used to, and people are willing to buy guitars on the internet,” said Don Saxton, who works at the store and is married to owner Barbara Saxton.

The store recently announced the closure on Facebook, which received more than a 100 comments from shoppers who lamented the loss of a music store or remembered their childhood shopping for instruments.

“We have enjoyed serving the Sioux Falls community, and appreciate each and every one of you,” the post states.

Saxton said the business has belonged to his wife’s family since the 1970s. His family decided to sell the business and retire after Minnesota-based retailer, Riff City, which offers online sales, made an offer.

“Riff City has just tons of enthusiasm,” Saxton said. “I think it will be good for our music industry around here.”

Discounts on merchandise will be offered during the business’s going-out-of-business sale.

___

