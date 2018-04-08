SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls is seeing a busy spring in mega-projects construction, including a $134 million hospital campus, a $40 million concrete plant and a $33 million refrigerated warehouse.

The three sites totaling $207 million have been a beehive of activity all winter, the Argus Leader reported . Each project is on schedule, or close to it.

Avera Health announced plans nearly one year ago for its massive campus in southwest Sioux Falls. The project is ahead of schedule and expected to transform the southwest side of the city, according to Dave Flicek, president and CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center.

“I think it’ll be an excellent facility anchoring that side of town, you’ll be able to see it from the Interstate, I believe, and I think businesses around it will be quite successful,” he said.

Avera recently announced plans for an $8 million Avera Addiction Care Center. It will be located on the campus just east of current construction.

By the end of fall, the community will be able to see the scale and scope of the project, said Flicek.

Gage Brothers announced plans in July to build the $40 million precast concrete production facility in northeast Sioux Falls. The facility is a little behind schedule, but company officials expect to start installing equipment in April, according to Tom Kelley, president of Gage Brothers.

“We’re hoping we’re actually mixing concrete in the facility by the end of July,” he said.

The giant Win Chill refrigerated warehouse is on the verge of being open for business, said Norm Drake of Legacy Developments, one of Win Chill’s minority owners. The facility has been praised as the “anchor tenant” for Foundation Park, the 820-acre industrial park in northwest Sioux Falls.

“(It’s) coming along very nicely,” said Drake. “We’re still anticipating opening on May 23.”

