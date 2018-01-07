SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A multi-million-dollar, mixed-use building is taking shape in downtown Sioux Falls.

The Washington Square complex features restaurants on the ground floor topped by parking, office spaces, condos and a terrace with a birds-eye view of the city, the Argus Leader reported .

Other perks include a car wash area in the residence’s indoor parking, a fitness center on the top floor and a pet area.

“Part of what newer buildings are starting to do now is implement these pet areas where people can take care of their pets and it’s maintained by the (condo owners) association,” said Grant Houwman, a development partner in Washington Square.

Houwman said there hasn’t been a shortage of interest, and about three-quarters of the condo square footage have been sold already.

Public records show two recent condo sales totaled $1.2 million and $1.03 million respectively.

Houwman said the offices should be complete and occupied by March and a new restaurant should be open by spring.

Parlour Ice Cream House is expected to start construction this month.

Houwman said there are promising talks with another restaurant to take over a high-ceilinged space on the ground floor of the building.

There are also plans for expansive outdoor seating.

Washington Square is anticipated to change the conversation about the future of Sioux Falls’ downtown.

“Nobody saw the vision, it took a lot of people to understand what we were trying to do,” Houwman said. “It came slowly, but eventually it came around.”

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com