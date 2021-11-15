Singapore has begun the arduous task of reestablishing itself as Asia’s international aviation hub, throwing its borders open to five more countries as it presses on with plans to reopen and live with COVID-19.

The city-state will allow quarantine-free travel for fully-vaccinated people from countries including India, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia it said Monday as it looks to safely move past the pandemic that has kept its 5.7 million residents home for more than a year.

Inoculated visitors from Indonesia and India will be able to enter Singapore from Nov. 29, while those from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar will be welcome from Dec. 6 without having to quarantine, the Ministry of Health said in a statement Monday. Unvaccinated children age 12 and under can accompany eligible adults.

Singapore plans to start the arrangement with Indonesia with two designated flights between Singapore and Jakarta every day, and will increase that to four, Transport Minister S. Iswaran said. It’s aiming for two daily flights each from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai, he said. Both countries were among the top five markets for passenger arrivals at Singapore’s Changi Airport in 2019.

The southeast Asian nation started gradually reopening its borders to general travel in September when it kicked off a vaccinated travel lane with Germany and Brunei. The city-state, home to the world’s best airport for eight years until 2020, has ditched its COVID-zero policy and pivoted to an approach of living with the virus.

Infection rates are likely to increase as the travel lanes open and the country continues to ease its COVID-19 curbs, a risk officials said they were willing to take given the rising number of vaccinations that have been administered. An average of about 2,700 new infections are being diagnosed each day, a slight decrease from recent weeks as the current outbreak ebbs.

“We should expect higher transmission rates, and infection cases in the coming days and weeks,” said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, during a briefing with reporters on Monday. “However, while this is happening, we are also administering more booster shots and more people are also recovering safely from infection and become resilient to the virus.”

It’s only a matter of time before natural immunity and protection from vaccines will bring infection rates back down again, he said.

Currently, there are 13 countries, including the U.S., Canada and Italy, under the Vaccinated Travel Lanes program. Malaysia, Finland and Sweden will join the list on Nov. 29. Details on the travel arrangement with Malaysia will be available later this week.

The daily quota for those arriving in Singapore under the VTL program will increase to 10,000 when the latest countries are added to the list, from 6,000, according to the statement. That would be about 13% of daily arrivals at Changi Airport pre-COVID-19. As of Nov. 14, more than 24,000 vaccinated travelers have entered Singapore under these arrangements.

With 85% of its population fully inoculated, the country is trying to tread a path of reopening to rebuild its status as a hub and keeping a tight lid of infections that may overwhelm its health care system.

Passenger traffic at Changi Airport, Asia’s second-busiest for international flights last year, was just 2% of pre-COVID-19 levels in the first nine months of the year.

While Singapore Airlines has been losing money because of the pandemic, the travel lanes are already benefiting the carrier. It carried 165,000 passengers in October, up from 136,000 a month earlier.

