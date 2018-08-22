SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore’s government says the author of the book that inspired the hit film “Crazy Rich Asians” failed to register for national service as required.
According to his bio, writer Kevin Kwan left Singapore when he was 11 and has lived in the U.S. since then.
There was no immediate response Wednesday from his publisher to a request for comment. Male Singaporean citizens are required to spend two years, in most cases, in a uniformed service as young adults.
The government said in a statement that Kwan was wanted for “defaulting on his NS obligations” for failing to register as required in 1990, and for staying abroad without a valid exit permit. It said authorities rejected his application in 1994 to renounce his Singaporean citizenship without serving the mandatory national service.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon confirms major office lease in Bellevue, will occupy former Expedia headquarters
- Microsoft uncovers more Russian hacking ahead of midterms
- Foreign workers' two-day walkoff at Whatcom County farm ends with settlement
- With push from PETA, animal crackers bust out of their cages
- For crew of 2,100-passenger cruise ship, frenetic 'turnaround day' in Seattle starts and ends the journey