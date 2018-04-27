BALTIMORE (AP) — The executive chairman of the Sinclair Broadcast Group earned nearly 28 percent more last year than in 2016, drawing in more than $6.6 million.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that Sinclair noted the compensation in its annual proxy filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing says David D. Smith earned a base salary of $1.3 million, $5.3 million income in stock options and the rest in non-stock incentives and other compensation.

Sinclair made a profit of $594 million last year, more than doubling the nearly $251 million it made in 2016. Last year’s increase includes a $272 million tax benefit it received when federal tax changes lowered corporate tax rates. The filing also says that Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley earned $1.8 million last year.

