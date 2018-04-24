SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Florida-based Silver Airways has bought the Caribbean’s largest regional airline.

Officials say Puerto Rico-based Seaborne Airlines will operate as a stand-alone subsidiary until the two airlines merge next year. It will continue to serve 12 airports, including those in Puerto Rico and other nearby islands such as Dominica, Anguilla, St. Maarten and Tortola.

Ft. Lauderdale-based Silver Airways said Monday that it will operate 31 aircraft as a result of the merger.

Seaborne now operates eight 34-seat Saab 340s and two 15-seat de Havilland Twin Otter seaplanes.