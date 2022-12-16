Silicon Valley reigned supreme throughout the pandemic compared with its rivals in the Pacific Northwest, newly released numbers show.

According to gross domestic product data released this month, California’s Santa Clara County saw the largest growth in the entire country between 2019 and 2021 among areas with more than half a million residents — an increase of 19% — or $307 billion to $382 billion.

It places that county’s GDP — which is the measure of all goods and services produced within a certain region — roughly equal to the entire economy of Malaysia. The county-level data, compiled by the federal government’s Bureau of Economic Analysis, only releases economic activity from the prior year.

Coming in second is Austin’s Travis County, which grew 14%, from $109 billion to $129 billion over the same three-year period. King County, home to Microsoft, Amazon and Boeing, grew 13%, from $277 billion to $328 billion to come in third on the growth measure.

At $328 billion, King County’s economy is slightly smaller than Colombia’s and slightly larger than Chile’s. The county saw more economic activity in 2021 than Oregon ($227 billion) and Idaho ($80 billion) combined.

King County accounted for 57% of all economic activity in Washington state, valued at $575 billion in 2021. Snohomish County, with the state’s second-highest GDP, saw $44 billion in economic activity that year, while Pierce County, the third most economically active county, saw $41 billion.

Advertising

The only large-population county in the entire U.S. to see negative GDP growth in 2021 was Kern County, where the city of Bakersfield, California, is located.

But will the good times for Santa Clara County — once known as the agriculturally dominated “Valley of Heart’s Delight” — continue to roll?

Experts say that while 2022 figures are expected to be good for Santa Clara County, it could lose its place as kingmaker next year, or at least see a plateau or slight downturn. Between the tech employees getting laid off, signs of a possible recession and high interest rates, dark clouds loom on the horizon.

“As we look into 2023, we’re looking at a different story,” said the Bay Area Council’s Senior Director Sean Randolph.

As of the beginning of this month, roughly 8,000 workers have been laid off in the tech and biotech sectors, with companies like Meta, PayPal and Oracle trimming their employee counts. The concentration of technology jobs may contribute to the largest decrease in Santa Clara County’s GDP next year among other heavy hitters in the country, said Randolph, who also pointed out that venture capital investment within the Valley is also seeing a major downturn.

But bad news may not be around the corner for Silicon Valley.

According to the California Employment Development Department’s latest data from November, the county is tied third with Marin for unemployment at 2.2%, with San Mateo and San Francisco leading the pack. There’s also the fact that tech companies are continuing to build office space.

This report includes information gathered by The Seattle Times.