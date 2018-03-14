NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Signet Jewelers Ltd., down $9.69 to $38.22

The jewelry retailer gave weak annual forecasts and said it will cut spending.

Kohl’s Corp., down $1.86 to $62.25

The Commerce Department said sales at department stores and other retailers fell in February.

Tesla Inc., down $15.21 to $326.63

Bloomberg News reported that the electric car maker’s treasurer is leaving shortly after its chief accounting officer stepped down.

Caleres Inc., up $3.08 to $32.17

The footwear wholesaler and retailer had a stronger fourth quarter than analysts expected.

Arconic Inc., down 89 cents to $24.06

Industrial companies slumped as investors worried about growing trade tensions.

Kroger Co., down 57 cents to $23.44

Household goods sellers slipped as Walmart said it will expand same-day online grocery delivery to 100 metro areas this year.

Vera Bradley Inc., down 85 cents to $9.45

The handbag and accessories company posted a mixed fourth quarter and slightly disappointing annual forecasts.

Express Inc., down 1 cent to $7.39

The clothing and accessories retailer’s profit and sales came in below Wall Street’s expectations.