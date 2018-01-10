NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Domino’s Pizza Inc., down $6.62 to $200.09

The pizza delivery company said CEO Patrick Doyle will leave at the end of June.

United Continental Holdings Inc., up $4.60 to $73.08

The airline raised an important sales forecast after it reported solid December results.

Signet Jewelers Ltd., down $3.90 to $52.69

The company said holiday season sales fell, partly because of problems related to the sale of its credit portfolio.

Supervalu Inc., down $2.69 to $16.94

Investors were disappointed with the grocery store company’s third-quarter results, including its profit and sales.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp., up $1.74 to $57.30

Banks and financial companies continued to surge along with interest rates.

Intuitive Surgical Inc., up $26.16 to $423.76

The robotic surgery device maker said its fourth-quarter revenue will be greater than Wall Street had expected.

AmTrust Financial Services Inc., up $2.54 to $12.69

Investors including Chairman and CEO Barry Zyskind offered to take the company private for $12.25 a share.

Campbell Soup Co., down $1.48 to $45.82

Big dividend payers like food and household goods companies fell as higher interest rates made their stocks less attractive.